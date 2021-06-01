Description

Style Name:RTX 2060 (512 GB)

Beneath the refined surface of each Legion 7 Series Gaming Laptop lies the processing and graphics power of a beast. Each precision-crafted, high-grade aluminium chassis hides devastation, just waiting for you to unleash it. Not only does the Legion 7 offer the power of a 10th Gen Intel Core HK Series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics, it also includes winning details like Legion TrueStrike keyboards, Legion ColdFront thermal engineering, Corsair iCUE RGB lighting and more. Reap the benefits while you wreak havoc

Designed for gamers: Ultimate gaming performance meets easy portability, with a precision-crafted, high-grade aluminium chassis and RGB LED backlighting

Exceptional performance: Packed with power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the Legion 7 can handle even the most demanding AAA games

Take your games to the edge: Bring your favourite games to life on the near-edgeless 15.6 Inch FHD display, with 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits and an IPS Anti-glare screen

Immersive action: Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers amazing 3D audio precision, giving you the competitive edge to locate which direction even discrete sound is coming from

Optimum Control: Legion ColdFront thermal engineering enables efficient and intelligent airflow to keep your laptop cool and quiet during intense gameplay

