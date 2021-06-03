Description

Medion Erazer Crawler E10 15.6′ i5 10300H 8 GB 256 GB GTX 1650Ti Gaming Laptop Gear up for battle with the MEDION ERAZER Crawler Gaming Laptop and erase the competition! The ERAZER’s chassis design is complemented with an etched ERAZER logo on the back cover with a RGB back-lit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology. The narrow bezel design allows for maximum display coverage, with only 7mm remaining each side of the screen. The German design and quality is at the forefront of the ERAZER range. The brand has been established since 1983 and in the UK since 1998. We’re sure you’ll enjoy the full ERAZER Gaming experience backed up by a 3 Year Product Warranty. The laptops are packed full of A-Brand components from the likes of Intel, NVIDIA, Samsung and more! Equipped with a 15.6 Inches Full HD AVHA display the Crawler delivers the ultimate in-game experience with clear, crisp replication of images in vibrant colours in full 1080P (1920 x 1080) resolution which is crucial for gaming.

Dedicated 4 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti Graphics utilizes NVIDIA’s latest Turing architecture delivering game-changing performance with up to 2x faster performance of previous-generation graphics cards. The memory runs at 12 Gbps with 1024 NVIDIA Cuda cores working at 1485 MHz on boost clock. The GTX 1650Ti graphics lets you play the latest gaming titles such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Battlefield V in full HD quality with no lag or visual tearing. Immerse yourself in the next generation of VR with NVIDIA VRWorks Technologies providing, VR audio, physics, and haptics let you hear and feel every moment! The Crawler is equipped with G-Sync which provides you with the ultimate gaming experience eliminating screen tearing from gameplay. Conquer your enemies with the innovative 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Quad-core processor delivering next level performance with up to 4.5 GHz clock speed with Intel’s Turbo Boost Technology

Intel Core i5-10300H Processor

8GB RAM + 256GB SSD

Item package weight: 2083 grams

Brand:MEDION

