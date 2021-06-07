Description

Colour Name:Sandstone | Size Name:13 Inch | Style Name:Intel i5 8GB/512GB

Stand out on HD video calls backed by Studio Mics. Capture ideas on the vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. Surround yourself with immersive, cinema-like Dolby Atmos audio9. Do it all with a perfect balance of sleek, ultra-thin design, multitasking speed and 70 Percent improved performance — now with up to 19 hours of battery life. Two sizes. Two keyboard finishes. Plus, a choice of 11th Gen Intel Core or exclusive AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processors. Battery life.

Surface Laptop 4 super thin13.5 Inch with Intel Core processor: Up to 17 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage. Testing conducted by Microsoft in February 2021 using preproduction software and preproduction 13.5 Inch Intel Core i5, 512 GB, 8 GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing 8 popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilising Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150 nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

Colours available on selected models only. Available colours, sizes, finishes and processors may vary by store, market and configuration.

Power to do what you want with 70 Percent more speed and multitasking power than before and choice of 11th Gen Intel Core processor or exclusive AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor.

Thin, light, elegant design in a choice of two sizes & starting at 1.26 kg: a light, portable 13.5 Inch or larger 15 Inch that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.

Whisper quiet, with thermal cooling for uninterrupted productivity and optimised performance, Plus, show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Enjoy cinema-like sound for films and programs with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6 and be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Do your best work on the hi-res PixelSense touchscreen display. Sign important documents with Surface Pen (sold separately) and choose from two keyboard finishes — warm Alcantara or cool metal — and rich colours.

Improved all-day battery life up to 19 hours, plus [days-long] standby that extends battery life when you’re away and enjoy all-day typing comfort and accuracy with optimised key travel and large trackpad for fast, easy navigation. Keep content safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive, and access photos, files, videos and apps across devices.

Built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, Surface Connect for charging and headphone jack.

