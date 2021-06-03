HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0002sa 14 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Intel® Pentium® Silver 4 GB

Chrome OS
Intel Pentium Silver N5030 (4MB Cache, 1.1GHz)

Size Name:14″ Chromebook | Pattern Name:Pentium Silver N5030 quad

Entertaining from any angle A view that adjusts to you. The HP Chromebook x360 14a convertible laptop has a commanding view of entertainment at any angle and the power to tackle work and play all day. With a long battery life, the familiarity of Chrome OS plus all your favorite Android apps, your digital life is completely organized.

35.6 cm (14″) Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Touch
4GB (3733MHz) LPDDR4-SDRAM & 64GB eMMC

Brand

Product Dimensions

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Form Factor

Standing

Screen Resolution

Resolution

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Computer Memory Type

Maximum Memory Supported

Memory Clock Speed

Hard Drive Size

Hard Disk Description

Hard Drive Interface

Audio Details

Graphics Coprocessor

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Interface

Connectivity Type

Wireless Type

Number Ports

Wattage

Optical Drive Type

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Energy Content

Lithium Battery Packaging

Number Of Lithium Ion Cells

Item Weight

