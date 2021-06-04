Description

Size Name:Pentium, 8GB, 128GB SSD | Colour Name:With Black Keyboard

Product Description

A 2-in-1 laptop, Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5 Inch touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Welcome to the everyday all-rounder for work and play.

Laptop performance

Combining the lightweight, portable design of a tablet with all the performance of a laptop, the Microsoft 10.5 Inch Surface Go 2 is perfect for working, creating and editing wherever you are. Everything you do on it will run smoothly thanks to the Intel Pentium Gold Processor.

And with 10 hours of battery life, you can fully enjoy its 10.5 Inch PixelSense display without needing to worry about constantly having your charger with you. Holding it up as a tablet isn’t a problem either as it only weighs 544 g, but if you want to prop it up all you have to do is pull out the integrated kickstand.

Better than Full HD touchscreen

Make notes, draw a sketch to explain your presentation more effectively, or just doodle in your free time – the Surface Go 2 has a sensitive touchscreen that lets you get creative easily. You can also listen to some tunes while you work on your latest project – simply plug your headphones into the headphone jack or connect via Bluetooth.

The screen is better than Full HD, so it’s perfect for watching shows, reading articles online or editing photos. And because your Surface Go 2 has two cameras, which are both Full HD, you can easily catch up with friends and family without losing out on video quality.

For the whole family

With its parent-managed screen time limits, spending control and content filtering features, you can make the Surface Go 2 a tablet for the whole family. Choose the version with 128 GB of SSD storage to save all those precious family photos and videos that you can treasure for years to come.

Box Contains

Surface Go 2, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents, Type Cover (seperately packaged)

Use as a 2-in-1 laptop when you combine with a Type Cover and enjoy tablet portability with laptop performance and versatility, with adjustable Kickstand

Starting at just 544g with the Type Cover detached and new 10.5 Inch touchscreen

Built-in WiFi, plus USB-C port, headphone jack, HD front- and rear-facing cameras keep you connected

Activities for everyone, attach the Type Cover* for an enhanced laptop experience — jot down ideas, write papers, help with homework, and manage email, with a Hi-res, detachable touchscreen that’s perfect for browsing, playing, binge watching and use as a tablet

Comes with the security you need and the Windows you know to help keep files and family safe

